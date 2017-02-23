Soumis par Guillaume le 23 Février, 2017 - 10:10
The Event Rider Masters (ERM) today confirmed its 2017 calendar, which will consist of seven legs, including expansion of the series from the UK into mainland Europe. Furthermore, with a total of £400,000 guaranteed to be awarded in prize money across the series, it establishes the ERM as the most valuable prize of its kind in the sport of Eventing. The 2017 Event Rider Masters calendar is confirmed as:
Leg 1 - Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials (UK) 13th – 14th May
Leg 2 - Internationales Wiesbadener PfingstTurnier (Germany) 2nd – 3rd June
Leg 3 - St James’s Place Barbury International Horse Trials (UK) 8th – 9th July
Leg 4 - Haras de Jardy (France) 15th – 16th July
Leg 5 - Festival of British Eventing, Gatcombe Park, presented by BETA (UK) 5th – 6th August
Leg 6 - Blair Castle Equitrek International Horse Trials (UK) 26th – 27th August
Leg 7 - Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (UK) 15th – 16th September