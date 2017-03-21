Badminton 2017.

Il n'y a jamais eu autant de demande de participation arrivée à la fédération. 11 couples, et déjà 9 ont eu l'accord pour faire parti des 85 partants autorisés pour ce mythique complet.

Je vous transmet ci -après le dernier communiqué reçu de l'organisation. Un grand moment en perspective.

" OLYMPIC MEDALLISTS HEAD BADMINTON ENTRY

Rio Olympic gold medallist Michael Jung (Germany) and silver medallist Astier Nicolas (France), with their Olympic horses, head the very high class list of entries for the 2017 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials. Michael of course is also defending the title he won in 2016, when Badminton was his third and final winning leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing.

14 nations will be represented this year. In addition to Michael Jung there are 6 previous winners of the Mitsubishi Motors Trophy – Mark Todd (New Zealand), Paul Tapner, Andrew Hoy & Sam Griffiths (all Australia), Pippa Funnell and Oliver Townend (Great Britain). As usual, the 85 horses with the most points won in top international competition over the past two years have been definitely accepted, leaving 36 on the waiting list this time.



Other entries of note include Andrew Nicholson (New Zealand) looking for his first win and 36th completion – he brings Nereo and Qwanza; Gemma Tattersall, 3rd last year with Arctic Soul; Kitty King with her Olympic ride Ceylor LAN; Tina Cook with a choice of 2 from 3 entries (Calvino II, Billy the Red and Star Witness); Nicola Wilson, for so long a member of the British team and now bringing Annie Clover; former Olympic and World Champion Blyth Tait (New Zealand); Christopher Burton (Australia) Burghley winner in 2016; Ingrid Klimke with her Rio team silver medallist Horseware Hale Bob, 2nd here in 2015.



The Draw for the Starting Order will for the first time this year be shown on Facebook Live on Tuesday 18th April. New Course Designer Eric Winter’s cross country course will be unveiled at a Preview Day and on the Badminton website on Wednesday 12thApril.